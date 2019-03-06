Its been a decade today since we lost our love one David Williams. He is listed in Guinness Book of World Records as the guitarist who appears on the most #1 hit records in the world.David Williams, November 21, 1950 - March 6, 2009, a Newport News native was the son of Larry and Reatha Williams and a 1969 graduate from G. W. Carver H. S. As an Army Veteran he served in the Vietnam War. David was an incomparable music writer and producer. He started his career at the age of 18 with The Dells. Over his career he has performed with such notables as Madonna, Prince, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Pointer Sisters, Temptations and Aretha Franklin. Real success proved elusive until he joined with producer Quincy Jones. After Quincy utilized David's signature sound on Michael's Jackson's Off The Wall and Thriller albums, David became one of the most in-demand Los Angeles session guitarists in the '80s and '90s. People knew David as a gentle and easy-going person and never boasted about his success.Friends and family of The David Williams Foundation: P.O. Box 7615, Hampton, VA 23666 Phone: (757) 652-5064 or Email: [email protected] Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary