David Wilson Barry, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Newport News, he lived in Battleboro, NC for a short time before moving back to Newport News. He served in the US Navy and was an avid UVA fan.



David is survived by his brothers, George Hayden Barry and Robert P. Barry; Nieces, Rebecca Redfearn and Jennifer Barry; and nephew Cody Barry.



Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.



