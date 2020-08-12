1/
David Wilson Barry
David Wilson Barry, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Newport News, he lived in Battleboro, NC for a short time before moving back to Newport News. He served in the US Navy and was an avid UVA fan.

David is survived by his brothers, George Hayden Barry and Robert P. Barry; Nieces, Rebecca Redfearn and Jennifer Barry; and nephew Cody Barry.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
