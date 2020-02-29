Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Dean L. Cravens Obituary
Dean L. Cravens, 66, died Wednesday, February 28, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Phoebus, Dean graduated from Kecoughtan High School and worked many years as a manager of Bill Loy's store in Phoebus. He was a member of the Hampton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a past member of the Hampton Moose Lodge.

Dean is survived by his sister,Darlene C. Murphy and husband John; and nephew, Aaron Murphy.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020
