Dean L. Cravens, 66, died Wednesday, February 28, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Phoebus, Dean graduated from Kecoughtan High School and worked many years as a manager of Bill Loy's store in Phoebus. He was a member of the Hampton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a past member of the Hampton Moose Lodge.
Dean is survived by his sister,Darlene C. Murphy and husband John; and nephew, Aaron Murphy.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020