Dean L. Greer, 85, of West Point, VA, passed away suddenly September 21, 2019.
He was the owner and president of West Point Log Corporation. He was a Nashville recording artist and owner of Deville records. Dean was a CMA Sterling member and performed around the East Coast in various venues.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Christine Greer; two brothers, Sherill and Joe Greer; one sister, Christina Endicott. He is survived by his children, Wayne L. Greer (Cindy) and Sandra G. Ambrose (Granville, Jr.); a brother, Charles Greer; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 PM Wednesday, September 25th in Sunny Slope Cemetery, 2400 King William Ave., West Point, VA. Visit www.vincentfh.com for full obit.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 23, 2019