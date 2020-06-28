Yorktown, Va. – Debbra Eberly Ellis, 69, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Debbra was a native of Michigan and a peninsula resident since 1987. She would love to decorate and work with crafts.



She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth C. Ellis, son Brent Ellis and her parents Rex and Claudette Eberly. Debbra is survived by her daughter Dianna Hall and her husband Richard of Newport News, Partner Keith Robbins of Yorktown, sister Nancy Merendino and husband Tony of Poquoson, brother Rex Eberly and wife Rink of Richmond and 2 grandchildren, Marisa and Isaac. A private graveside service will be held in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Aid Society, Inc.



