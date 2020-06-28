DEBBRA (EBERLY) ELLIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEBBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, Va. – Debbra Eberly Ellis, 69, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Debbra was a native of Michigan and a peninsula resident since 1987. She would love to decorate and work with crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth C. Ellis, son Brent Ellis and her parents Rex and Claudette Eberly. Debbra is survived by her daughter Dianna Hall and her husband Richard of Newport News, Partner Keith Robbins of Yorktown, sister Nancy Merendino and husband Tony of Poquoson, brother Rex Eberly and wife Rink of Richmond and 2 grandchildren, Marisa and Isaac. A private graveside service will be held in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Aid Society, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved