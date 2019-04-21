|
Deborah Ann West, 62, died April 16, 2019, at Mary Immaculate Hospital. Deborah was a great mother and always put her family first. Her favorite pastime was watching TV and doing puzzles. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Strickrod and Marcie Spruill.She is survived by her daughter, Denise Moore (Dana Tynes) and son, James West (Candice); sister, Elaine Coates (Ronnie); grandchildren, Jasmine, Brianna, Ashley and Aiden; and great granddaughter, Alahni.The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019