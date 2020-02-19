Home

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Deborah Anne Kosler

Deborah Anne Kosler Obituary
Deborah Anne Kosler, 64, went to be with the good Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Kosler; step-daughter, Jennifer Kosler; and 3 grandchildren. She also leaves behind her parents, Pacific and Barbara Romeo; and her mother-in-law and friend, Helmine Kosler; and 2 brothers, and many sister and brother-in-law's. Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Wright and her brother, Bobby.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21st in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
