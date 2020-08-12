1/1
Deborah Isobel Perry
1950 - 2020
Deborah Isobel Perry, 70, of Mathews, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her children. Debby was born in Windsor, Nova Scotia on May 18, 1950, to Ralph Parsons and Elizabeth Mary Cochrane. She was a parishioner at the Church of St. Francis De Sales in Mathews, Virginia. Debby was an active member in her church, teaching Sunday school and taking time for missions especially in Haiti. When her children were young, she could be found on the sidelines of every softball and soccer game and at every chorus concert, cheering the loudest. She helped many young ladies as a Girl Scout leader and camp counselor for Brownie Troop 1263 and Junior Troop 379 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, rooting for them every chance she got. Debby was always happiest with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her greatest titles were Wife, Mom, and Gramma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Francis Perry, her parents, and sister, Wendy Maxie.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Rachael and her husband, Greg Lumpkin, and their children Savannah and Fred, of Chesterfield, VA; daughter, Rebecca and her husband, Joe Molnar, and their children Tommy and Kaitlyn, of Cary, NC; and son, Rich Perry and his children, Audrina and Raiden, of Mathews; and two sisters Helen MacDonald and Lois MacAskill.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church of St. Francis De Sales on Lovers Lane in Mathews on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Please notify the church office at (804) 725-2776 if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 291 Independence Boulevard, Suite 517, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Church of St. Francis De Sales
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
