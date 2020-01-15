Home

Deborah L. Adkins Obituary
Deborah L. Adkins passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Deb loved animals, music and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband Stuart; her son Justin Barrack, wife Nancy and grandson Brice. Mother Eileen; sister Denise Jonas and husband Duke; brother Mark Hunter and wife Vicky; brother David Hunter and wife Darlene. She is pre-deceased by her father Lew Hunter and brother Garry Hunter.

At Deborah's request, the family will have a private memorial service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family and view the full obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
