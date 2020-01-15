|
Deborah L. Adkins passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Deb loved animals, music and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband Stuart; her son Justin Barrack, wife Nancy and grandson Brice. Mother Eileen; sister Denise Jonas and husband Duke; brother Mark Hunter and wife Vicky; brother David Hunter and wife Darlene. She is pre-deceased by her father Lew Hunter and brother Garry Hunter.
At Deborah's request, the family will have a private memorial service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family and view the full obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020