Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
727 Scotland Street,
Williamsburg, VA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
176 S. Hall Way,
Newport News., VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church,
727 Scotland Street,
Williamsburg, VA
Deborah L. Davis


1954 - 2019
Deborah L. Davis Obituary
On November 19, 2019, our Heavenly Father called Deborah L Davis, wife of Douglas Davis Sr., and beloved mother of Douglas Davis Jr., Diane M Hooks (David), and Danielle M. Butler (Donell) home to be with Him. She was born on March 12, 1954, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 727 Scotland Street, Williamsburg. Family and friends will assemble by 11 AM Saturday at 176 S. Hall Way, Newport News. Mrs. Davis may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 11 AM until the hour of her service. Full obituary posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 28, 2019
