Deborah "Fanny" M. Stegall-Diggs departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 64. A viewing for Mrs. Deborah Mae Stegall- Diggs will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from noon until 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia by Dr. Kenneth Arrington. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020