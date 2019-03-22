|
|
Mrs. Deborah Plenty transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Fort Washington, Maryland. She is survived by her brother Mark A. Plenty and aunts Marion Palmer Mason, Viola T. Plenty and many family members. Services for Mrs. Plenty will be held noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, VA by Dr. Christopher C.Carter Sr., Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing is 2 hours before the funeral at the church.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019