1/1
Deborah "Debi" Seal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah (Debi) Muire Seal, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Debi was born and raised in Newport News, VA, where she raised her children and lived for most of her adult life. Debi never met a stranger; she could talk to anyone and people were instantly able to open up to her. Her laugh was contagious, and she tried her hardest to bring joy to everyone she met. She was a proud mom of her two children, who she loved dearly, and her two grandchildren were the lights of her life. Nothing brought Debi more joy than her family, and she loved to bake, scrapbook, and knit for her loved ones. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michelle Seal; her son, Joey Seal (Kelli); her precious grandchildren, Andee and Lawson Seal; her sister, Martha Wright; her brothers, Frank Muire (Joann) and Chris Muire (Thelma); numerous nieces and nephews; and, her former husband, Craig Seal, who held a special place in her heart. Debi was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Josephine and Willis Muire and her brother-in-law, Jim Wright.

A memorial service to celebrate Debi's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of Virginia Peninsula. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News
954 J. Clyde Morris Blvd 102
Newport News, VA 23601
757-643-8945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved