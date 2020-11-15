Deborah (Debi) Muire Seal, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Debi was born and raised in Newport News, VA, where she raised her children and lived for most of her adult life. Debi never met a stranger; she could talk to anyone and people were instantly able to open up to her. Her laugh was contagious, and she tried her hardest to bring joy to everyone she met. She was a proud mom of her two children, who she loved dearly, and her two grandchildren were the lights of her life. Nothing brought Debi more joy than her family, and she loved to bake, scrapbook, and knit for her loved ones. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michelle Seal; her son, Joey Seal (Kelli); her precious grandchildren, Andee and Lawson Seal; her sister, Martha Wright; her brothers, Frank Muire (Joann) and Chris Muire (Thelma); numerous nieces and nephews; and, her former husband, Craig Seal, who held a special place in her heart. Debi was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Josephine and Willis Muire and her brother-in-law, Jim Wright.



A memorial service to celebrate Debi's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of Virginia Peninsula. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.



