Deborah Sue Jones
Newport News – Deborah Sue Jones, 60, passed away November 8, 2020.

Debbie graduated from Gloucester High School in 1978 and enlisted in the Army and then went to nursing school to become a LPN. She retired from the Army Reserves as a Sgt First Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Wesley Jones and is survived by her son Shawn Jones, her daughter Jennifer Jones, a grandson Elijah, her sister Judy Lewis, a brother Roger Rush and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rush.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 Noon in Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk

Before entering the building or cemetery, masks are required as well as social distancing.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
NOV
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
