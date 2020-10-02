Ms. Taylor was born in Winchester Virginia on 10/9/1951 to Father Charles Taylor and Mother Georgia Marlowe.



She is survived by son Dwayne Taylor and a host of cousin family and friends.



Deborah Taylor's life was to be of service to her family and friend and to her country. Everyone she touched was effected by her light.



The family will receive friends on Sunday @ 1:00 pm At Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel 1601 27th Street, Newport News Va 23607. Repass will follow after the service at their home @ 12 Pin Oak Court Hampton, Virginia 23666



