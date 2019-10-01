|
May 27,1953-Sep 23, 2019. Debbie graduated from Bethel High in '71. After Debbie retired from the US Army, she cared for veterans challenged with Alzheimer's and dementia. Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved mother Helen. She is survived by her father James, her children Patricia (Vernon), Nakia-Yvonne, Katrina, Tomas, Jr. (Rosalina), Deborah, Jr., James and Stephanie; sisters Cheryl (Ken), Vicki, and Terri (Bill); 11 grandchildren, one aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial wake will be held Thurs, 6:00pm, Nickelson Cummings. Debbie's wish is to be buried at sea.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019