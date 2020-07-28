1/1
Deborrah Ellen McCoy Edwards Bagby
1951 - 2020
Deborrah Ellen McCoy Edwards Bagby entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23rd surrounded by her loving family.

Deborrah was born in Norfolk, VA, on March 6, 1951 to the late William Lawrence McCoy and Mary Elizabeth Lee. Deborrah was a 1969 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and retired from the City of Newport News in 2010, where she worked as an Emergency Telecommunications Supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, James C. Thomas.

Deborrah leaves to mourn her husband, Clarence Bagby; five children, Cheryl Castellanos, Kevin McCoy (Nikki), Rayshawn Satchell (Marvin), Tamika Otto (Tilmann), Candice Edwards; seven grandchildren, Aaron McCoy, Kevin McCoy Jr., Evan Castellanos, Taylor McCoy, Sydney Satchell, Myles Satchell, and Charly Otto; sister, Susanne McCoy; brother, William McCoy, both of Baltimore, Maryland.

A graveside service will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA on Thursday, July 30th at 11a.m.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at the funeral home from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117, www.smithbrothersfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
