Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc.
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
434-656-2211
For more information about
Debra Mayhew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Rowland Family Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Mayhew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Adkins Mayhew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann Adkins Mayhew Obituary
Debra Ann Adkins Mayhew, age 64 of Salem died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born October 15, 1955 in Raleigh, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Cecil Adkins, Sr. and Ceola Faye Carr Adkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Wayne Mayhew; a sister, Cathy Lafountaine; and a step-son, Richard Mayhew. Mrs. Mayhew was a home maker; and she loved taking care of her family, traveling, and Christmas.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lynnette Berry of Salem, and Crystal Ann Crowe and husband, Michael of Salem; one son, Richard Michael Jones and wife, Rose of Petersburg; one step-daughter, Carlena Pacheco and husband, Ralph of Gloucester; one step-son, Michael Mayhew of Chesterfield; four brothers, Kenneth Adkins and wife, Barbara of Gloucester, William Adkins and wife, Debra of Gloucester, Joseph Adkins and wife, Janet of Tabb, and Timothy Adkins of West Point; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; and her White Chihuahua, Casper.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Rowland Family Cemetery by Rev. R.G. Rowland. Debra's sister, Cathy Lafountaine will be honored at the service as well.

The family request that all those attending the service please wear something pink in honor of Debra.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -