Debra Ann Adkins Mayhew, age 64 of Salem died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born October 15, 1955 in Raleigh, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Cecil Adkins, Sr. and Ceola Faye Carr Adkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Wayne Mayhew; a sister, Cathy Lafountaine; and a step-son, Richard Mayhew. Mrs. Mayhew was a home maker; and she loved taking care of her family, traveling, and Christmas.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lynnette Berry of Salem, and Crystal Ann Crowe and husband, Michael of Salem; one son, Richard Michael Jones and wife, Rose of Petersburg; one step-daughter, Carlena Pacheco and husband, Ralph of Gloucester; one step-son, Michael Mayhew of Chesterfield; four brothers, Kenneth Adkins and wife, Barbara of Gloucester, William Adkins and wife, Debra of Gloucester, Joseph Adkins and wife, Janet of Tabb, and Timothy Adkins of West Point; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; and her White Chihuahua, Casper.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Rowland Family Cemetery by Rev. R.G. Rowland. Debra's sister, Cathy Lafountaine will be honored at the service as well.
The family request that all those attending the service please wear something pink in honor of Debra.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family.
