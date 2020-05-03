Debra Jean Fallen Watkins
Mrs. Debra Jean Fallen was a joyful person with a radiant smile that would light up any room. She had a thirst for knowledge and encouraged her family to seek the same. Debra was a trailblazer in her own right and created history at a young age by being a part of the first students to desegregate the local high school in her hometown. Debra left a legacy behind her on April 29, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Debra leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, two children, four siblings, four aunts, six grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing for Mrs. Fallen is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Services and interment will be private. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
11:00 - 1:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
