Debra Jean Larsen-Trosper, 67, passed away September 19, 2020. Debra is survived by her husband, Albert Trosper; daughter, Michelle Carlstrom; sisters, April Larsen and Linda Larsen; nephews, Nick Larsen, Mike Larsen, and Sean Farrell; and grandchildren, Joshua Carlstrom, Jaydon Carlstrom, and Haylee Carlstrom. Debra enjoyed gardening and clogging. Her family will be having a visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Altmeyer Denbigh Chapel in Newport News.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store