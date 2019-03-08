Debra Grace Rodman "Debbie" Cope, sixty-four, passed peacefully with her family by her side on March 6, 2019 in Newport News, Virginia. Debbie was born on July 1, 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama to Dale Martin and Grace LaVerne Rodman and lived in Newport News since she was three years old, where she made lasting friendships with many people. Debbie grew up spending her summers boating, water skiing and riding motorcycles at Lake Gaston, or driving cross country with her family to visit relatives in Montana and Wyoming while exploring the great American West. She was a member of the cheerleading squad at Menchville High School, graduating in 1972. After high school, she joined the US Postal Service where she was the first female letter carrier in Newport News. She met the love of her life, Johnny Curtis Cope, and married him in 1979. They were blessed with two children, Curtis Martin Cope and Mackenzie Grace Cope. Debbie devoted her life to her family and their many wonderful friends – she remained involved in the community and school system, boating on the James River, and spent many weeks at their cottage in Nags Head. Debbie was an artist, spending many years hand smocking her children's clothes, sowing curtains and creating beautiful stained glass. She was selfless and thoughtful; the person family and friends would call when they were faced with a problem. She would happily take anyone's burden upon her own shoulders and because of this became family to so many. Debbie only bore two children but was known by all as "Mamma Cope." She took all the neighborhood children under her wing and treated them all as her own. Debbie's memory will live on in those who survived her: her parents, Dale Martin and Grace LaVerne Rodman; her husband of forty years, Johnny Curtis Cope; their son, Curtis Martin Cope; their daughter, Mackenzie Grace Cope and her fiancé, James Foster. She is also survived by her sister, Colleen Rodman Pittman and her husband, Jimmy and children Ryan and Avery; her brother, Rodney Frank Rodman and his wife, Patti and their three sons, Josh, Jake, and Justin; her parents-in-law, John Raymond Cope and Betty Joyce Cope; her brother-in-law, Steven Cope and his wife Jeanne and their two daughters, Danielle and Collette; and countless friends that were like family. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11th at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. The service will be followed by a reception at the Warwick Yacht Club, 400 Maxwell Lane, Newport News, VA 23606.Flowers are welcome or gifts in Debbie's name may be made to the Peninsula SPCA. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.In the words of one of Debbie's favorite songs, Amazing Grace:"T'was grace that brought us safe thus far,And grace will lead us home." Published in Daily Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary