Della Bernice Farthing, 83, a lifelong Peninsula resident, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 in Manatee County, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Berkeley and Hazel Jamerson; husband Calvin Farthing, Sr.; and siblings, Preston Jamerson and Vivian Montoya. Della was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and moved to Newport News as a young child. She attended Newport News High School and loved theatre and dance.
Della retired from Hampton City Schools and enjoyed her career in the service industry. She was a proud Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was an active participant in all her children's endeavors. She raised funds for North Hampton Athletics, volunteered with The Special Olympics and was often the most vocal Team Mom at football practices and games.Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family.
Della's favorite activity was dancing. She taught Line Dancing at The Hampton Moose Lodge and earned her nickname "Hotlegs". She loved meeting new people and never passed up the opportunity to make new friends.
She loved God and rejoiced in knowing she was on the journey to Heaven.
She is survived by her sons, Calvin Farthing Jr. and wife Sherry, James Dawson and wife April; daughters, Darlene Harrell-Harris and Jaqueline "Jackie" Farthing; granddaughters, Michelle Ballard-Diamond and husband Clint, Kaeleigh Farthing, Rachel Farthing, Hanna Dawson, and Ava Dawson; great-grandchildren, Joshua Faucette and Miller Diamond; sister Ramona Rogers and husband John; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Berkeley and Hazel Jamerson; husband Calvin Farthing, Sr.; and siblings, Preston Jamerson and Vivian Montoya. Della was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and moved to Newport News as a young child. She attended Newport News High School and loved theatre and dance.
Della retired from Hampton City Schools and enjoyed her career in the service industry. She was a proud Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was an active participant in all her children's endeavors. She raised funds for North Hampton Athletics, volunteered with The Special Olympics and was often the most vocal Team Mom at football practices and games.Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family.
Della's favorite activity was dancing. She taught Line Dancing at The Hampton Moose Lodge and earned her nickname "Hotlegs". She loved meeting new people and never passed up the opportunity to make new friends.
She loved God and rejoiced in knowing she was on the journey to Heaven.
She is survived by her sons, Calvin Farthing Jr. and wife Sherry, James Dawson and wife April; daughters, Darlene Harrell-Harris and Jaqueline "Jackie" Farthing; granddaughters, Michelle Ballard-Diamond and husband Clint, Kaeleigh Farthing, Rachel Farthing, Hanna Dawson, and Ava Dawson; great-grandchildren, Joshua Faucette and Miller Diamond; sister Ramona Rogers and husband John; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 10, 2020.