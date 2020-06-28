Della Holland Edwards of Surry, Virginia, passed away on June 26, 2020. Born December 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Atwood Holland and Ella Butler Holland. She was preceded in death by her son David Wayne Edwards; siblings, Vernon Atwood Holland, Jr., Hilda Holland O'Berry, Joseph Holland, Grace Holland Brown, Charlie Holland, Anne Holland Rountree, Ray Holland, and Willard Holland.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Judith "Judy" Edwards Padgett (George), Donald Seward Edwards (Meredith), Earl Holland Edwards, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Edwards; grandchildren, Karen Michelle Lee, Earl Holland Edwards, Jr., David Andrew Edwards, Donald Rea Edwards, Meredith Edwards McNamee, George Herbert Padgett, III, Patrick Edwards, Timothy Aaron Edwards, Alexine McKenneley Edwards; a host of great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Holland Byrum, Russell Holland, Jean Holland Pavlina, Janie Holland Mountcastle, and Betty Holland O'Berry.
Della was a loving caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to all. She worked as a waitress at the Surry House Restaurant for many years. In her last years, she was cared for by the nursing home in Waverly. The family would like to thank the staff at Waverly, Betty Crocker, Evelyn Barlow, the Surry Helping Hands, and Jodi Boland.
A graveside service will be held in Moore's Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am, by Rev. Billy Gardner. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Moore's Swamp Cemetery Fund c/o Janet Seward 5898 Beechland Rd., Elberon, VA 23846. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.