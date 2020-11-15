DANDY – Delma Arlett Erdman, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Delma was a lifelong peninsula resident and a member of Dandy Baptist Church. Delma loved the Lord and took great pride in her home and family. She leaves her family with great memories.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years John R. Erdman and a son Paul Ware, her parents William and Nettie Hogge and brothers, Enos, James and Thomas Hogge. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Morgan and her husband, Jerry of Dandy; daughter-in-law Kay Ware of Yorktown and sister-in-law Ann Hogge of Dandy; three grandchildren Paula Chambers (Rich), Sharon Burkhard (Larry) and Kimberly Morgan (Brian) and two great-grandchildren Kelsie Faha and Noah Burkhard.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Peninsula Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be required.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 377, Newport News, VA 23607 or Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA. 23601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store