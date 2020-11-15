1/1
Delma Arlett Erdman
DANDY – Delma Arlett Erdman, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Delma was a lifelong peninsula resident and a member of Dandy Baptist Church. Delma loved the Lord and took great pride in her home and family. She leaves her family with great memories.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years John R. Erdman and a son Paul Ware, her parents William and Nettie Hogge and brothers, Enos, James and Thomas Hogge. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Morgan and her husband, Jerry of Dandy; daughter-in-law Kay Ware of Yorktown and sister-in-law Ann Hogge of Dandy; three grandchildren Paula Chambers (Rich), Sharon Burkhard (Larry) and Kimberly Morgan (Brian) and two great-grandchildren Kelsie Faha and Noah Burkhard.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Peninsula Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 377, Newport News, VA 23607 or Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA. 23601.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
NOV
17
Interment
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
Our prayers are with Delma's family at this time. May God give you His peace and comfort as she has passed on to the Father's house. We have such great memories of both Delma and John from the years together at Dandy Baptist Church. Delma was a sweet lady and a blessing to so many folks in Dandy.
Robert & Nancy Law
Friend
