Delmar Lee "Charles" Worley 89, died of natural causes at Riverside Regional Medical Center, February 21, 2020. He was born April 20, 1930, in Savannah, Tennessee. Charles was known to all as a loving kind husband, caring father, an avid gardener who loved flowers and vegetable gardening, loyal friend, and a guitar player of the finest caliber. He proudly served his country with three years in the US Air Force and 32 years in Weapons Quality Engineering at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hon.Tone A Worley and Virgie Mason Deshaizer Worley; brothers, Brown Worley, Granville "Bo" Deshazier, Teddy Worley; sisters Grace Deshaizer, Pearl Fowler, Louise Doris Keller; grandson, Sgt. Mason Lewis and his loving wife of 64 years Frances Marie Haywood Worley. He is survived by son, William A. Worley, and wife, Stacie Graham Worley of Dutton; daughters, Lisa D. Worley Lewis and husband, Jeffrey R. Lewis of Woods Cross Roads, Kathy Worley Willson and husband, Martin D. Willson of Poquoson and Wanda Worley Isham Walls and husband, George D. Walls of Yorktown; sisters, Annie Web and Betty Worley Underwood of Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life conducted by Will Worley will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends may share condolences and memories at www.hoggfh.com. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020