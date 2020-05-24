Delores Beatrice Wright
Funeral services for Delores Wright will be held at 11:00 AM on Tues. May 26, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service, however all who would like to attend are invited to watch the live stream of the service on the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel facebook page. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
