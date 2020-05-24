Funeral services for Delores Wright will be held at 11:00 AM on Tues. May 26, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service, however all who would like to attend are invited to watch the live stream of the service on the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel facebook page. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.