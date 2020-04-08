Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Delores Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores E. Hines


1935 - 2020
Delores E. Hines Obituary
Mrs. Delores E. Hines transitioned on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Newport News, VA. Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA 23067. Due to the social distancing limitations, services will be held privately. The public can view the service via Facebook Live by logging on to New Hope Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. Condolences can be sent to 22 Ethel Drive, Hampton, VA, 23666.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
