Mrs. Delores E. Hines transitioned on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Newport News, VA. Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA 23067. Due to the social distancing limitations, services will be held privately. The public can view the service via Facebook Live by logging on to New Hope Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. Condolences can be sent to 22 Ethel Drive, Hampton, VA, 23666.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020