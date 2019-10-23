|
Delores Elizabeth Williams, 82, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Virginia to the late Nathaniel and Carrie Webster. She was educated in the Hampton Public School system and graduated from George P. Phenix High School in 1955.
A devout Christian, Delores was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hampton until her health began to fail. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church Hampton. There will be no public viewing.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019