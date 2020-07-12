1/
Delores S. Trainham
Delores S. Trainham, age 82 of Middlesex, died at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was a bookkeeper in Richmond for the Eastern Star Homes of Virginia until November 2018 and a deacon of her church, Glebe Landing Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Trainham, Sr., and survived by a son, Douglas Trainham, Jr., daughter, Karen Trainham Fox, three grandchildren Christopher P. Fox (Lindsey), Brian Charles Fox and Douglas W. "DW" Trainham, III. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, Virginia 23050. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her love and devotion to her children-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
