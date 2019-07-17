Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2551 N. Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
Delos R. Hartless Obituary
Delos Ray "Pete" Hartless passed from this Earth on Sunday, July 14, 2019 on his 84th birthday. He is survived by his son David Keith Hartless and wife Linda; grandchildren, Mary Taylor Gardener and husband Matt, David Ray Hartless. Pete is preceded in death by his wife Eugenia C. Hartless and numerous family members.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations and support be offered to the Sentara Hospice Organization.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
