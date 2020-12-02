1/1
Dena M. Lassley
1961 - 2020
Dena M. Lassley, 58. died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Hampton and was an avid bowler, even earning the distinction of being the first woman to bowl a 300 at Century Lanes. She was also a big sports fan, her favorites being Duke, Alabama, and the Atlanta Braves. Dena was very proud to have graduated from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and worked at the shipyard until 2018 when her illness made it no longer possible to work.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Nancy Lee Hess and Auton Hess, her father George T. Jones, and her dog Zeke. Survivors include her sons, Franklin Lassley and wife, Marie and James Lassley; her newly born granddaughter, Estellise Lassley; two sisters, Cheryl Ogle and husband, Jerry and Jodi Masters and husband, John; her brother, Richard Jones; her aunt, Sharon O'Sullivan; her nieces and nephews, Casey, Alex, Allison, Megan, and Lindsay; and many other family members.

The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 1, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. Our loved ones are never really gone as long as we remember them. Love, Virginia
Virginia Rappold
Family
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of the big sister of my youth!! Your memory will shine bright in our hearts forever. Love you bunches and miss you terribly!! Now you will guide us from afar until we meet again :)
Carol (Meyer) Brooks
Friend
December 1, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Brooks
December 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tammy Stephens
December 1, 2020
Dena - Life will be difficult without you I’m sorry we didn’t see much of each other these past few years. I know you are at Peace now and with Mom. One day we will be together again Until then Rest In Peace. Love, Bubba
Richard Jones
Brother
December 1, 2020
Rip Dena. My first best buddy. Been a long time been can remember laughing a lot! Until I see you again. Love you!
Joseph Harrell
Family
Thank You.
