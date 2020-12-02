Dena M. Lassley, 58. died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Hampton and was an avid bowler, even earning the distinction of being the first woman to bowl a 300 at Century Lanes. She was also a big sports fan, her favorites being Duke, Alabama, and the Atlanta Braves. Dena was very proud to have graduated from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and worked at the shipyard until 2018 when her illness made it no longer possible to work.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Nancy Lee Hess and Auton Hess, her father George T. Jones, and her dog Zeke. Survivors include her sons, Franklin Lassley and wife, Marie and James Lassley; her newly born granddaughter, Estellise Lassley; two sisters, Cheryl Ogle and husband, Jerry and Jodi Masters and husband, John; her brother, Richard Jones; her aunt, Sharon O'Sullivan; her nieces and nephews, Casey, Alex, Allison, Megan, and Lindsay; and many other family members.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.