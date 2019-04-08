After 30 years of pain battling Multiple Sclerosis, Denise Gnatowsky Kulm is no longer suffering. On the morning of April 5, 2019, she went to be with her Lord and Savior and now she is walking, holding hands with her Dad once again like they did when she was a little girl. She died peacefully at her mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia. Denise is survived by her mother, Virginia Gnatowsky; husband, Dennis Kulm, of Ellensburg, Washington; sons, Jeremy Kulm of Washington D.C.; Jarett Kulm of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; daughter Jennifer Kulm Rohr (Eric) of Kenmore, Washington; brothers Randy Gnatowsky (Patricia) of Poquoson and Robin Gnatowsky of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren Ryan, Easton, Katelyn, Julianna, Maeve and Declan and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death, by her father Robert Gnatowsky; maternal grandparents Robert and Grace Newton; paternal grandparents Philip and Ethel Gnatowsky; and her furry companion, Ginger. She was born on November 20, 1952 on Fort Monroe, Virginia. She spent her childhood as a proud Army brat. After traveling all over the world, she graduated from James Blair High School and married Dennis in 1971. While continuing her travels with her husband, they had three children. Denise was a wonderful mother who put her children above all else. She also had a great passion for crafts including cross-stitch and furniture restoration. It was heartbreaking when Multiple Sclerosis took this ability away from her. Denise also loved to read especially stories about ancient Egypt. She would have made a great archeologist! Denise was known for her wicked sense of humor, sarcastic wit, rebellious spirit and compassionate heart.Friends and family will be gathered at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm-7pm. A funeral will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Multiple Sclerosis Society or to a . The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kindred Hospice, especially Stephanie and Tara. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary