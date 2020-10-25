1/1
Dennis A. Rosier
1949 - 2020
Dennis A. Rosier, 71, died Monday, October 12, 2020. The son of Felice Holloway and the late Marshall Holloway, he was born in Buffalo, NY and he had been a Peninsula resident since 1967. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. Dennis retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 36 years of civil service. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 5480. An avid sports fan, his favorite team was the Yankees.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anita J. Rosier, his sister, Nancy Keithley, and his maternal grandparents; survivors include his mother, Felice Holloway; three sisters, Sharon Bennett, Marsha Ames (Joe), and Debra Andersen; a brother, Gary Holloway (Chuck Gravley); two nieces, Holly Jenkins and Shannon Mitchell; his nephew, Zachary Ames; and a special nephew, Alan Keithley.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School, 52 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton

3 entries
October 22, 2020
You always deserved the best in life. May you rest in peace and in the Lord's loving arms. You will be missed by all the people who have loved you along your life's journey .
Darlene Brewer
Friend
October 22, 2020
May your family find peace for no more suffering. You earned your wings. Fly high. So sorry for your loss and may God give comfort and peace to the family. ❤ to you all. Aunt Gerry know that you are loved by your beautiful family. Love Patsy and Tom
Patricia Diggs
Family
October 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
maggie wilson
Family
