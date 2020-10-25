Dennis A. Rosier, 71, died Monday, October 12, 2020. The son of Felice Holloway and the late Marshall Holloway, he was born in Buffalo, NY and he had been a Peninsula resident since 1967. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. Dennis retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 36 years of civil service. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 5480. An avid sports fan, his favorite team was the Yankees.



In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anita J. Rosier, his sister, Nancy Keithley, and his maternal grandparents; survivors include his mother, Felice Holloway; three sisters, Sharon Bennett, Marsha Ames (Joe), and Debra Andersen; a brother, Gary Holloway (Chuck Gravley); two nieces, Holly Jenkins and Shannon Mitchell; his nephew, Zachary Ames; and a special nephew, Alan Keithley.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Face masks are required.



Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School, 52 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.



