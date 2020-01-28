|
|
Yorktown, Va. - Dennis Coleman Shields transitioned peacefully from this world into the arms of his heavenly father early Sunday morning, after bravely enduring a lengthy illness.
Dennis grew up in York County, where he attended Zion United Methodist Church and graduated from Poquoson High School. He graduated in 1958 from Randolph-Macon College in with a B.A. in Psychology. After graduating he immediately entered the National Guard. That same year he married Patty Burcher and they had a daughter, Denise, four years later. He worked as a manager for Goodyear for eight years at various locations throughout Virginia. In the following years, he established the popular local restaurant "Brothers Two Drive-In" along with his brother Donnie. They served great fast food enjoyed by many folks in the community. He moved to Georgia to continue his work in the food service industry as a manager for Morrison's Cafeteria. There he met his lovely wife Jannette and they married in 1980.
Dennis was quite entrepreneurial, and he started a home improvement business in Georgia called "Let Dennis Do It". A creative and gifted builder, he could walk into a room and envision how to improve its design to make it more functional. He was knocking down walls and opening up rooms long before HGTV existed! He blessed many families with home renovations, had a great eye for detail and could fix just about anything.
Dennis loved children and youth, and invested heavily into their lives. He spent many years coaching Little League baseball, training and mentoring young athletes. The Boy Scouts afforded him another opportunity to mentor and help form character in the next generation. He dove into scouting with his whole heart, devoting himself to learning everything he could, wearing his uniform proudly, and taking the boys on frequent weekend camping trips. His faithfulness and diligence earned him the Silver Beaver Award for exceptional character and distinguished service.
Dennis lived a full life, pursuing many interests and hobbies. He was an avid gardener and planted expansive vegetable gardens each year. He also had a great love and appreciation for flowers, planting and tending beautiful rose gardens. He was a great lover of the Word of God and took on the assignment of teaching Sunday school at Lithia Springs First Baptist Church, diving into his study of the bible with passion. He also served the Lord faithfully as an usher at Bethel Baptist, where he brought joy to many with his warm, friendly smile and generous hugs. He truly loved people and never knew a stranger.
He was a hands-on, devoted grandfather who rarely missed a concert, play, soccer, baseball or volleyball game. The kids always knew he was their biggest fan and he always let them know how proud he was.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Elizabeth (Bet) Shields of Yorktown. He is survived by his loving wife Jannette, his brother Donnie, his sister Betty, his children Denise (Jim), Tony, Wendy and Melanie, and his grandchildren Matt (Amanda), Ben, Wil, Caleb, Cassie (Stephen), Tess (Nick), Charlie and Jonathan, along with five great grandchildren: Emmalee, Coleman, Trace, Zion and Zara and a nephew Patrick.
A funeral service will be held at, Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Rd., on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the church, or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Fund. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020