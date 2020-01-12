|
SFC Denny R. Frymoyer (U.S. Army, Ret.), 66, passed away at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was a native of Reading, Pennsylvania and a resident of the Peninsula since 1977.
Denny served in the military for 22 years, serving 6 years in the Navy and 16 years in the Army where he was a saxophone player with the U.S. Continental Army Band. He was an electronics technician and retired after working at Fort Eustis. He was baptized in the Baptist faith on February 21, 1999. He graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Catherine M. Frymoyer. He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Clay (Justin); son, Shawn Frymoyer (fiancée, Melissa); grandchildren, Addyson and Ashlynn Clay; granddaughter, Lilliana Frymoyer; sister, Kelly Dugan (Scott); brother, Curt Frymoyer; and 3 nephews and a niece.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, with Pastor Jonathan Dundalow officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020