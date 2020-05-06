Derrick McDew, Sr., 55, departed this life on April 23, 2020 in Hampton. He was born on March 10, 1965 to Abner McDew and the late Delois McDew. He is survived by his wife Yolanda; his sons: Lovely, Lamont, and Derrick Jr. (Kimberly); his father; and his brothers: Darren (Kaye), Whalan, and Wilbur (Demetrius). Visitation will be at Poole's Funeral Home on Friday, May 8th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



