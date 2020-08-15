1/1
Desirae L. Tucker
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Desirae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Desirae Lashay Tucker, born November 3, 1991 to Clayton A. Tucker and Gay McMillan transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord. She was the third oldest of four children and grew up in Newport News, VA. She attended New Horizon Regional Center where she graduated. Desirae loved to dance, sing and she loved her family. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Outreach Center for many Years.

She was preceded in death by her father; Clayton A. Tucker, grandparents; Daniel and Goldie McMillan and great grandparents

She is survived by her mother; Gay McMillan, step-father; Billy Mason, sister; Brandy L Smith, step-sister; Shaneka Mason, brother; Jalen Mason and step-brother; Nathaniel Hill. She also leaves to cherish her memory aunts; Patricia Ann Holmes (Jerry), Jeannette Holmes (Ernest), Gail Jordan and Chantel Bibbs. uncles; Daniel McMillan, Ronald McMillan and Charles Bibbs. Grandparents; Charles and Rhonda Bibbs and a host of nephews and cousins.

Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved