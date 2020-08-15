Desirae Lashay Tucker, born November 3, 1991 to Clayton A. Tucker and Gay McMillan transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord. She was the third oldest of four children and grew up in Newport News, VA. She attended New Horizon Regional Center where she graduated. Desirae loved to dance, sing and she loved her family. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Outreach Center for many Years.



She was preceded in death by her father; Clayton A. Tucker, grandparents; Daniel and Goldie McMillan and great grandparents



She is survived by her mother; Gay McMillan, step-father; Billy Mason, sister; Brandy L Smith, step-sister; Shaneka Mason, brother; Jalen Mason and step-brother; Nathaniel Hill. She also leaves to cherish her memory aunts; Patricia Ann Holmes (Jerry), Jeannette Holmes (Ernest), Gail Jordan and Chantel Bibbs. uncles; Daniel McMillan, Ronald McMillan and Charles Bibbs. Grandparents; Charles and Rhonda Bibbs and a host of nephews and cousins.



Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



