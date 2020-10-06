Devin "Jack" Taylor Massey, 30, of Shacklefords, VA passed away unexpectedly October 2nd, 2020.
Devin enjoyed sailing and being on the water any chance he got. He dearly loved his family, adored his wife, and was greatly looking forward to the birth of their daughter. Devin was ambitiously starting his own boat salvage business to support his wife and unborn child.
Devin is survived by his wife Elizabeth; their unborn daughter Devon Taylor Massey; his mother Stacey Williams (Bobby); father Lee Armstrong (Reem); sisters Alexa Eskina, Ashley Hubbard and Jami Williams; grandparents Bill Massey (Kathy), Barbara Walter and Helen Chewning; aunts Amanda Lovelace (Eric), Angie Alley (Dana) and Vicki Smith (Vince); uncle Joseph Vesley; and a large extended family including numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Due to Covid-19, please observe all necessary precautions. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a college fund set-up for their daughter, Devon Taylor Massey (c/o Elizabeth Massey) at any Sona Bank. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
