1/1
Devin Taylor "Jack" Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devin "Jack" Taylor Massey, 30, of Shacklefords, VA passed away unexpectedly October 2nd, 2020.

Devin enjoyed sailing and being on the water any chance he got. He dearly loved his family, adored his wife, and was greatly looking forward to the birth of their daughter. Devin was ambitiously starting his own boat salvage business to support his wife and unborn child.

Devin is survived by his wife Elizabeth; their unborn daughter Devon Taylor Massey; his mother Stacey Williams (Bobby); father Lee Armstrong (Reem); sisters Alexa Eskina, Ashley Hubbard and Jami Williams; grandparents Bill Massey (Kathy), Barbara Walter and Helen Chewning; aunts Amanda Lovelace (Eric), Angie Alley (Dana) and Vicki Smith (Vince); uncle Joseph Vesley; and a large extended family including numerous cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Due to Covid-19, please observe all necessary precautions. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a college fund set-up for their daughter, Devon Taylor Massey (c/o Elizabeth Massey) at any Sona Bank. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved