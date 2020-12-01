Dewey Nathan Sosebee, 71, passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Nathan was a graduate of Newport News High School and a longtime resident of Hampton. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Davis Sosebee and daughters, Cheryl McVicar and Cindy Parrish. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and the funeral will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, December 4, at 12:00pm, both at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please see https://peninsulafuneralhome.com/
for the full obituary.