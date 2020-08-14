Dexter (Mann) Kydarren Hardy, son of Claude Hardy Jr. and the late Gloria Hardy entered eternal rest on August 7, 2020 at his home in Newport News, VA. He was born October 13, 1969 in Newport News, VA and received his education in Newport News public schools. Dexter had a keen sense of humor and was well liked by many people. He enjoyed cooking out on the grill and having friends over to enjoy it with him. Dexter was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He will forever be missed. Dexter leaves to cherish his memory, his father Claude Hardy Jr., 4 brothers - Claude III and Timothy Hardy, Michael and James Pierce (NC), nine aunts, three uncles, and a host of cousins and friends who love and will miss him dearly.



A memorial service will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11am at the Sixth House 2003 Kecoughtan Rd. Hampton, VA 23666 with the Pastor Sammie L. Deloatch officiating



