Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map

Diana Lynn Gunnoe Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Lynn Gunnoe Dixon Obituary
Diana Dixon, 68, of Beckley, West Virginia went home to be with her Lord after a courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer on Saturday February 29, 2020.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Billy Joe Dixon II; her two sons Jason and Ryan Dixon; her only grandchild Makayla Lynn Dixon and her loving cousins. She was a loving Navy wife and teacher,

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 starting at 5 pm at the Loving Funeral Home, 225 Academy Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703. With her service starting at 7 pm. Services at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loving Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -