|
|
Diana Dixon, 68, of Beckley, West Virginia went home to be with her Lord after a courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer on Saturday February 29, 2020.
Diana is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Billy Joe Dixon II; her two sons Jason and Ryan Dixon; her only grandchild Makayla Lynn Dixon and her loving cousins. She was a loving Navy wife and teacher,
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 starting at 5 pm at the Loving Funeral Home, 225 Academy Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703. With her service starting at 7 pm. Services at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020