Diana Marshall Hall, of Jarvisburg, NC, passed away unexpectedly September 26, 2020 at age 65.
Diana is survived by her husband of 32 years, Edward L. Hall; her mother, Patricia T. Marshall; sisters, Elaine M. Thomas, (Bob), Lee Ann Stanford, (D. Lee) and brother, Charles E. Marshall, Jr.; a granddaughter, Desiree L. Gatz; a great granddaughter; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Charles E. Marshall, Sr.
Diana was born in Hampton, VA and resided in Virginia Beach for 30 years. Recently retired, she fulfilled her lifelong dream to retire in the Outer Banks. She was active in her church and loved by all. Diana loved her family and was a loyal friend. Lovingly nicknamed "The Card Lady" by her friends, Diana never forgot their special occasions. She was a poet and an amateur photographer. She loved to travel, and made friends everywhere she went.
A Funeral service will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, VA on October 6, 2020 at 12:00pm. Visitation will be held prior to service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share fond memories and words of condolence.