Diane Buckner Morgan, 74, currently of Newport News but a native of Williamsburg, passed away on June 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel J. and Ethel S. Buckner, and her son, Robert Ian Morgan Jr.
Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and decorating. A creative domestic engineer around the house, she was also adept at keeping her honey-to-do list going.
Her ray of sunshine will surely be missed by her beloved husband, Robert Ian Morgan; sons, Todd C. (Svetlana A.) Morgan and Jeffery C. (Vicki L.) Morgan; grandchildren, Amber L. Morgan, Jessica B. Schwartz, and Robert A. Morgan; sister, Shirley (Earl) Lassiter; and nephews, Steven and Scott Lassiter.
A private family service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019