Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Buckner Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Buckner Morgan Obituary
Diane Buckner Morgan, 74, currently of Newport News but a native of Williamsburg, passed away on June 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel J. and Ethel S. Buckner, and her son, Robert Ian Morgan Jr.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and decorating. A creative domestic engineer around the house, she was also adept at keeping her honey-to-do list going.

Her ray of sunshine will surely be missed by her beloved husband, Robert Ian Morgan; sons, Todd C. (Svetlana A.) Morgan and Jeffery C. (Vicki L.) Morgan; grandchildren, Amber L. Morgan, Jessica B. Schwartz, and Robert A. Morgan; sister, Shirley (Earl) Lassiter; and nephews, Steven and Scott Lassiter.

A private family service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now