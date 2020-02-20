|
|
born September 19, 1955, passed away on February 13, 2020, in Hampton, Va. She is survived by her daughter, LaTeshia Miller; mother, Mary Taylor Chester; two grandchildren, Darnell Kelley and De'Nari Miller, and a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at M.E. Fisher Funeral Home 2117 Madison Ave. Newport News, from 4pm-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Temple of Peace Church, 3115 Wickham Ave., Newport News at 11 am.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020