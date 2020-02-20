Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.E. Fisher Funeral Home - Newport News
2117 Madison Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-245-3302
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.E. Fisher Funeral Home - Newport News
2117 Madison Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple of Peace Church
3115 Wickham Ave.
Newport News, VA
View Map

Diane D. Chester Miller


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane D. Chester Miller Obituary
born September 19, 1955, passed away on February 13, 2020, in Hampton, Va. She is survived by her daughter, LaTeshia Miller; mother, Mary Taylor Chester; two grandchildren, Darnell Kelley and De'Nari Miller, and a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at M.E. Fisher Funeral Home 2117 Madison Ave. Newport News, from 4pm-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Temple of Peace Church, 3115 Wickham Ave., Newport News at 11 am.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -