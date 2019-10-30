Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Diane Edwards
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
807 W. Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA
1942 - 2019
Diane G. Edwards Obituary
Diane G. Edwards, 77, died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born in San Francisco, CA she had been a Hampton resident since 1954. Diane graduated from Hampton High School in 1960 and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Diane is survived by her son, Jeffrey Edwards; daughter, Sheri E. Lanning (Keith); brother, Dan Garris (Kay); grandchildren, Brittany Kerr, Heather Lanning and Morgan Lanning; great-grandchildren, Marley, Eliana, Castiel, Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband Miles Edwards Jr.; her parents, William and Dorothy Cline Garris; sister, Terry Brooks; granddaughter, Brittany Whaley.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 807 W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton by Rev. Timothy M. Crummitt. The family would receive friends Friday at the church following the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019
