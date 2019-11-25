Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane McDermott Bush


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane McDermott Bush Obituary
Diane McDermott Bush (born March 1, 1959), passed away surrounded by her daughter, son, and husband, in the early morning of November 20th.

She is preceded by her mother, Diane McDermott; father, Michael McDermott Sr; and the many cats that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Bridget; son, Sean; grandson, Jackson; brothers, Michael Jr, Patrick, and Kevin; her cat, Poppy; and her grand-cats, Butterfly and Olive.

Diane was a light in the lives of everyone who knew her and a fierce fighter for what was right in the world. Her funeral service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30th, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to do a good deed, make someone smile, and learn something new today. If you would like to make a charitable donation, please make one in her honor to whichever cause is closest to your heart. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -