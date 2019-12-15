|
Grecco, Diane Tullos, age 70, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Scanlan, grandson, Zachary Scanlan, and brother, Calvin Tullos. She taught in both private and public schools for over 30 years and ended her educational career as a Reading Specialist at Hornsby Middle School. A lover of her family, books, the beach, and any type of travel, she was a sweet, gentle, kind, and generous soul who will be sorely missed and memories of her cherished. A celebration of her life will take place on Jan. 28 at 11 am at Bucktrout of Williamsburg, 4124 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the dementiasociety.org.
