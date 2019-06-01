HAMPTON - Dianne C. Perkins departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on Oct. 9, 1948 in Richmond, Va. She was the third of five children – Horace Chavis, Jr. (deceased), Robert Chavis (deceased), Larry Chavis, and Charles Chavis – born to the late Horace Chavis, Sr. and Patricia Harrell Chavis. Dianne graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School, class of 1966. She matriculated at the University of New Mexico, then transferred to Virginia Union University, where she met the love of her life, Ronald C. Perkins, Sr. Dianne studied abroad at the University of Madrid in Spain and graduated from Virginia Union University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Dianne worked with her family in their trucking company, Chavis Transfer, and served as Vice President for several years. In 1985, she became the co-owner of Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Hampton, Va. and for more than 20 years assisted numerous families in their time of need. In 2016, Dianne was named the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Gamma Zeta Chapter's Business Woman of the Year in recognition of her business acumen and impact on the community. She was inducted into the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Gamma Zeta Chapter in 2018 as an Honorary Member. Dianne will always be remembered as a kind, generous woman who was tough as nails. Dianne was preceded in death by Ronald, her husband of 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter, Ronald C. Perkins, Jr. (Terri) and Rhonda P. Perkins (Sherwin); her brothers, Larry Chavis and Charles Chavis; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends. A Graveside service will be conducted at noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park and the entombment will follow. Published in Daily Press on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary