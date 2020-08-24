Dianne Lynn Harrup Williams was born on January 19, 1955 and went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020.



She graduated from Menchville High School in 1973. She worked at the Williamsburg Pottery for 33 years.



Dianne is survived by her husband of 28 years, George H. Williams, Sr.; mother and step-father, Gladys and Edward McLawhorn; step-children, George H. Williams, Jr. and David F. Williams; adoptive daughter, Molly Kate Williams; great-grandson, Colton Williams; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dianne was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister-in-law.



The family will receive friends 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions the Celebration of Dianne's life in the chapel will be private to family only. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page starting at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held in Parklawn Memorial Park.



