Dianne O. Powell Obituary
Born October 10,1945 in Spring Hope North Carolina to Christine Hawkins and Jethro Moore. Dianne was a graduate from Huntington High School. Later she went on to marry Percy Powell and moved to Bremerhaven, Germany. After having their three children they moved to Florida. She later went on to become a school administrator in Florida. She later moved to Virginia to be closer to her mother and other family members. Throughout the years her smile and generosity has touched the lives of so many.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
